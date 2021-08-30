$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,724,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,494. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

