-$0.29 EPS Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 14.3% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,835. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

