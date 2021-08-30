-$0.23 EPS Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.