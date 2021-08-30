$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARKO. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 0.11. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

