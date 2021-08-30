-$0.17 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.26). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

