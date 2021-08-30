-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.29). South Jersey Industries posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

