-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s earnings. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $567,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629 over the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

