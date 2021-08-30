$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. 3,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,272. Duluth has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $476.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

