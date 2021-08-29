Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 441 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after acquiring an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,709,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

