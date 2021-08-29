Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,150 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 59.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $8,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

