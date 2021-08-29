Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

