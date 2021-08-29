Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $413,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RLI were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $220,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

