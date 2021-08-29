Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,248 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 5.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 748.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.86.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

