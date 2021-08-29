Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,477 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,973,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $867.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

