Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

