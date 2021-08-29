Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ZSHGY opened at $85.84 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.76.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
