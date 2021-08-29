Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 31.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $425,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

