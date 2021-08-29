Zacks Investment Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

