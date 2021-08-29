Zacks Investment Research Lowers SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

