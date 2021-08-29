Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

