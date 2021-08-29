Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Sell

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

ELMD stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Electromed by 322.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Electromed by 15,334.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.