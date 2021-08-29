Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MNRL. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.04.

MNRL opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $831,552.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,999 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at $13,883,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

