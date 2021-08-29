Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.80.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

