Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) to Sell

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

