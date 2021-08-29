Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.