Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post $453.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $461.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $436.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of MAXR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. 920,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,164. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,139.00 and a beta of 1.37. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

