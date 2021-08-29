Zacks: Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

LVS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,361,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

