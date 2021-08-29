Zacks: Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.20 Million

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post sales of $499.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.00 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $419.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.32. 137,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,864. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after purchasing an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

