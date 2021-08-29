Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The AZEK also reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of AZEK opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -533.06 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,991 shares of company stock worth $6,284,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The AZEK by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,237,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

