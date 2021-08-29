Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 757,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,865. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $508,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,349 shares of company stock worth $2,600,178,105. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

