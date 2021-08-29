Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce sales of $337.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.00 million to $340.60 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $246.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

BRKS opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

