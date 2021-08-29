Zacks: Analysts Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.18. 2,496,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

