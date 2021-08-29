Zacks: Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 1,102,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.