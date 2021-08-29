Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post $54.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $57.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

