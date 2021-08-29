Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

ENSG stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.31. 199,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,408. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

