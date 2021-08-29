Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Stantec reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stantec.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after acquiring an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,315. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

