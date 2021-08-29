Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.72 Million

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $295.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.40 million and the lowest is $295.03 million. Masimo reported sales of $278.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $277.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $287.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

