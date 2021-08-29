Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.99. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 411,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,975. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

