Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on CRIS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of Curis stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,625. The company has a market cap of $765.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Curis by 1,916.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at $15,896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

