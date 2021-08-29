Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce sales of $310.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.50 million and the lowest is $308.50 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CCMP stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 243,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

