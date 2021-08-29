Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 1,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 34,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,856,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Yunhong International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Yunhong International by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 74,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

