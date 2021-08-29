Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270,906 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPER. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.78 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

