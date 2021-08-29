WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the July 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 231,833 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
