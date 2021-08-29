Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Woodside Petroleum has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

