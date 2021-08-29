WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.66

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 1370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.