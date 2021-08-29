Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $8,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

ME traded up 0.20 on Friday, reaching 9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.53. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of 7.01 and a fifty-two week high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ME shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

