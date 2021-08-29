Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post $129.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $506.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $515.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $553.70 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $557.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

FREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $467.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.23. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

