Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Whirlpool worth $39,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,979,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.