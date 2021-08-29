Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $95.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $90.08, with a volume of 13320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.07.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.