Wells Fargo & Company Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $195.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.18.

WSM stock opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.49. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

